Watch for American Express to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.23% Yesterday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.80 to a high of $133.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $133.33 on volume of 618,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, American Express has traded in a range of $102.52 to $138.13 and is now at $132.61, 29% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

