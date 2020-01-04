Watch for American Electri to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.94% Yesterday

American Electri (NYSE:AEP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.67 to a high of $78.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $79.13 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, American Electri share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.14 and a high of $104.97 and are now at $76.32, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.95% lower over the past week, respectively.