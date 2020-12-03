Watch for American Airline to Potentially Rebound After Falling 9.41% Yesterday

American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.96 to a high of $15.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.46 on volume of 27.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, American Airline share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.96 and a high of $35.24 and are now at $14.93. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

