Watch for American Airline to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.51% Yesterday

American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.42 to a high of $18.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.51 on volume of 14.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, American Airline share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $17.42 and a high of $35.24 and are now at $17.63. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Airline and will alert subscribers who have AAL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.