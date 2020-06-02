Watch for Amer Supercondtr to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 11.63% Yesterday

Amer Supercondtr (NASDAQ:AMSC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.12 to a high of $8.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.94 on volume of 826,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Amer Supercondtr share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $6.12 and a high of $16.44 and are now at $7.68. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

