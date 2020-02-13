Watch for Amer Equity Invt to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 10.28% Yesterday

Amer Equity Invt (NYSE:AEL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.07 to a high of $33.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.12 on volume of 189,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Amer Equity Invt. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Amer Equity Invt in search of a potential trend change.

Amer Equity Invt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.72 and a 52-week low of $20.16 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $32.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.12% lower over the past week, respectively.