Watch for Amer Eagle Outf to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.98% Yesterday

Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.20 to a high of $14.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.57 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Amer Eagle Outf share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.30 and a 52-week low of $13.66 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $14.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

