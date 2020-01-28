Watch for Amer Axle & Mfg to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.95% Yesterday

Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.59 to a high of $9.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.79 on volume of 572,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amer Axle & Mfg and will alert subscribers who have AXL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Amer Axle & Mfg share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.86 and a high of $17.20 and are now at $9.85, 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.