Watch for Altria Group Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.92% Yesterday

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.75 to a high of $38.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.04 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Altria Group Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.74. Since that call, shares of Altria Group Inc have fallen 21.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Altria Group Inc have traded between a low of $30.95 and a high of $57.88 and are now at $38.40, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.