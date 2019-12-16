Watch for Altria Group Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.48% Yesterday

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.64 to a high of $50.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.72 on volume of 287,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Altria Group Inc has traded in a range of $39.30 to $57.88 and is now at $50.90, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

