Watch for Alphabet Inc-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.04% Yesterday

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,010.00 to a high of $1,066.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,037.00 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Alphabet Inc-A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1,421.59. Since that call, shares of Alphabet Inc-A have fallen 24.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alphabet Inc-A have traded between the current low of $1010.00 and a high of $1530.74 and are now at $1014.37. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.