Watch for Alphabet Inc-C to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.37% Yesterday

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,261.05 to a high of $1,298.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,305.10 on volume of 972,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alphabet Inc-C and will alert subscribers who have GOOG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Alphabet Inc-C has traded in a range of $1025.00 to $1532.11 and is now at $1319.04, 29% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 0.03% lower over the past week, respectively.