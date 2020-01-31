Watch for Alphabet Inc-C to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.42% Yesterday

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,432.37 to a high of $1,470.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,432.47 on volume of 753,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Alphabet Inc-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1025.00 and a high of $1503.21 and are now at $1455.84, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

