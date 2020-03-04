MySmarTrend
Watch for Allstate Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.66% Yesterday

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:48pm
By Shiri Gupta

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.12 to a high of $86.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.35 on volume of 985,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Allstate Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Allstate Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Allstate Corp has traded in a range of $64.13 to $125.92 and is now at $84.68, 32% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 2.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

