Watch for Allscripts Healt to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.31% Yesterday

Allscripts Healt (NASDAQ:MDRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.13 to a high of $9.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.40 on volume of 334,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Allscripts Healt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.54 and a high of $12.40 and are now at $9.29, 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Allscripts Healt on December 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.05. Since that call, shares of Allscripts Healt have fallen 5.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.