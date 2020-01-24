Watch for Allergan Plc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.21% Yesterday

Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $188.22 to a high of $190.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $189.90 on volume of 990,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Allergan Plc have traded between a low of $114.27 and a high of $194.61 and are now at $189.63, which is 66% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

