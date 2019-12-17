Watch for Alkermes Plc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.70% Yesterday

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.49 to a high of $21.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.68 on volume of 57,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Alkermes Plc on October 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Alkermes Plc have risen 4.9%. We continue to monitor ALKS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Alkermes Plc has traded in a range of $17.11 to $37.75 and is now at $20.53, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.