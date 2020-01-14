Watch for Align Technology to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.88% Yesterday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $282.01 to a high of $286.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $290.00 on volume of 412,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Align Technology share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $333.17 and a 52-week low of $169.84 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $292.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

