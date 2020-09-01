Watch for Align Technology to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.51% Yesterday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $290.00 to a high of $293.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $286.45 on volume of 672,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Align Technology has traded in a range of $169.84 to $333.17 and is now at $298.02, 75% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 1.03% higher over the past week, respectively.

