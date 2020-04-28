Watch for Align Technology to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.97% Yesterday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $198.25 to a high of $202.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $194.70 on volume of 742,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Align Technology has traded in a range of $127.88 to $333.17 and is now at $205.64, 61% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

