Watch for Alexion Pharm to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.56% Yesterday

Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.89 to a high of $109.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $108.59 on volume of 552,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Alexion Pharm has traded in a range of $94.59 to $141.86 and is now at $109.50, 16% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alexion Pharm. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alexion Pharm in search of a potential trend change.