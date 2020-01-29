Watch for Alcoa Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.16% Yesterday

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.53 to a high of $14.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.78 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Alcoa Corphas traded in a range of $14.64 to $31.45 and are now at $14.76. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alcoa Corp and will alert subscribers who have AA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.