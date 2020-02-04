Watch for Albemarle Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.00% Yesterday

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.35 to a high of $57.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $57.73 on volume of 698,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Albemarle Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.89 and a high of $99.40 and are now at $55.92, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Albemarle Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $82.84. Since that call, shares of Albemarle Corp have fallen 33.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.