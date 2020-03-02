Watch for Akorn Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.84% Yesterday

Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.63 on volume of 601,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Akorn Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $5.46 and a 52-week low of $1.19 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $1.65 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 10%.

