Watch for Air Prods & Chem to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.25% Yesterday

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $233.64 to a high of $237.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $235.17 on volume of 388,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Air Prods & Chem has traded in a range of $154.78 to $241.90 and is now at $234.70, 52% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 0.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

