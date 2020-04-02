Watch for Aimmune Therapeu to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.33% Yesterday

Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.80 to a high of $32.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.14 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Aimmune Therapeu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.95 and a high of $37.00 and are now at $30.26, 79% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

