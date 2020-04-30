Watch for Agios Pharmaceut to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.20% Yesterday

Agios Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AGIO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.34 to a high of $43.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.91 on volume of 533,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Agios Pharmaceut have traded between a low of $27.77 and a high of $57.98 and are now at $41.72, which is 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

