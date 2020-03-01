Watch for Agilent Tech Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.14% Yesterday

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.52 to a high of $85.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.64 on volume of 223,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Agilent Tech Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.35 and a 52-week low of $62.00 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $85.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Agilent Tech Inc and will alert subscribers who have A in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.