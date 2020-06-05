Watch for Agilent Tech Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.45% Yesterday

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.65 to a high of $77.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.11 on volume of 204,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Agilent Tech Inc has traded in a range of $61.13 to $90.64 and is now at $77.48, 27% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

