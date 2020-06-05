Watch for Aflac Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.20% Yesterday

Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.95 to a high of $35.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.15 on volume of 825,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aflac Inc on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Aflac Inc have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor AFL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Aflac Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.18 and a 52-week low of $23.07 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $35.13 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 2.43% lower over the past week, respectively.