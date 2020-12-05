Watch for Aflac Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.64% Yesterday

Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.83 to a high of $35.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.84 on volume of 670,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Aflac Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.18 and a 52-week low of $23.07 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $34.83 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aflac Inc and will alert subscribers who have AFL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.