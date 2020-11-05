Watch for Activision Blizz to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.95% Yesterday

Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.60 to a high of $75.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.79 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Activision Blizz have traded between a low of $41.88 and a high of $75.35 and are now at $75.30, which is 80% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Activision Blizz and will alert subscribers who have ATVI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.