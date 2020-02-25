Watch for Accenture Plc-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.13% Yesterday

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $201.90 to a high of $205.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $203.45 on volume of 681,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Accenture Plc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $216.39 and a 52-week low of $160.13 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $202.48 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.