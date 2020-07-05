Watch for Accenture Plc-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.49% Yesterday

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $182.50 to a high of $185.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $183.89 on volume of 331,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Accenture Plc-A have traded between a low of $137.15 and a high of $216.39 and are now at $184.87, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

