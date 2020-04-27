Watch for Accenture Plc-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.29% Yesterday

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $176.20 to a high of $177.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $176.40 on volume of 848,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Accenture Plc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $216.39 and a 52-week low of $137.15 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $179.24 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

