Watch for Acadia Healthcar to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 22.52% Yesterday

Acadia Healthcar (NASDAQ:ACHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.01 to a high of $27.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 22.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.61 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Acadia Healthcar share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.40 and a 52-week low of $11.09 and are now trading 138% above that low price at $26.44 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

