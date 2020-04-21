Watch for Abbvie Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.48% Yesterday

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.36 to a high of $82.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $81.58 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Abbvie Inc has traded in a range of $62.55 to $97.86 and is now at $80.19, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

