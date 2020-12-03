Watch for 3M Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 9.58% Yesterday

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.59 to a high of $141.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.55 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of 3M Co have traded between the current low of $133.59 and a high of $219.75 and are now at $130.95. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

