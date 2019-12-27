Watch for 2U Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.08% Yesterday

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.17 to a high of $24.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.31 on volume of 72,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, 2U Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.37 and a high of $80.49 and are now at $24.33, 114% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

