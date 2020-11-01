Washington Reit has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Diversified REITs Industry (WRE, OLP, AHH, PSB, LPT)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Washington Reit ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 83.96. One Liberty Prop is next with a a P/E ratio of 70.42. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 68.57.

Ps Business Park follows with a a P/E ratio of 56.80, and Liberty Prop rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 51.14.

