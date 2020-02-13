Washington Reit is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (WRE, OLP, AHH, PSB, STOR)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Washington Reit ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 90.34. One Liberty Prop is next with a a P/E ratio of 72.12. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 69.08.

Ps Business Park follows with a a P/E ratio of 58.67, and Store Capital rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 50.91.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Washington Reit and will alert subscribers who have WRE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.