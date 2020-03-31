Washington Reit is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (WRE, AHH, PSB, AAT, WPC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Washington Reit ranks highest with a EPS growth of 4,285.7%. Following is Armada Hoffler P with a EPS growth of 2,321.4%. Ps Business Park ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,044.8%.

American Assets follows with a EPS growth of 256.4%, and Wp Carey Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 169.5%.

