Walt Disney Co Rises 13.26% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.80 to a high of $98.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $97.40 on volume of 13.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Walt Disney Co have traded between a low of $79.07 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $97.13, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 2.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Walt Disney Co on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $140.73. Since that call, shares of Walt Disney Co have fallen 39.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.