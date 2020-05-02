Walt Disney Co has the Best Relative Performance in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (DIS , LYV , AMC , WWE , FOX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Movies & Entertainment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS ) ranks first with a gain of 3.59%; Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV ) ranks second with a gain of 3.45%; and Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.79%.

World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE ) follows with a gain of 2.67% and Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.68%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Walt Disney Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Walt Disney Co in search of a potential trend change.