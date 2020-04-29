Walt Disney Co (DIS) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $108.85

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $107.42 today and have reached the first resistance level of $108.85. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $111.50 and $115.58 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Walt Disney Co, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $120.95. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $106.93 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $131.33.

Over the past year, Walt Disney Cohas traded in a range of $0.00 to $153.41 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

