Walt Disney Co (DIS) Breaks Through Resistance at $100.43

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $96.27 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $100.43. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $101.07 and $105.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Walt Disney Co have traded between a low of $79.07 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $100.50, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

There is potential upside of 20.3% for shares of Walt Disney Co based on a current price of $100.50 and an average consensus analyst price target of $120.95. Walt Disney Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $122.64 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $135.31.

