Walt Disney Co (DIS) Approaches New Downside Target of $100.18

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $103.04 today and have reached the first support level of $101.22. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $100.18 and $97.32 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Walt Disney Co, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $120.95. Walt Disney Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $110.74 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $132.33.

Over the past year, Walt Disney Cohas traded in a range of $0.00 to $153.41 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Walt Disney Co and will alert subscribers who have DIS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.