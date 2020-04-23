Walgreens Boots (WBA) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $43.65

Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $43.11 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $43.65. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $43.99 and $44.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Walgreens Boots share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $64.50 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Walgreens Boots based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.87. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.46 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $53.13.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Walgreens Boots and will alert subscribers who have WBA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.