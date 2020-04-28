Walgreens Boots Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.24%

Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.01 to a high of $45.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.54 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Walgreens Boots share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.50 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Walgreens Boots and will alert subscribers who have WBA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.