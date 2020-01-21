Walgreens Boots Falls 1.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.46 to a high of $54.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.08 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Walgreens Boots share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.03 and a high of $86.31 and are now at $54.14, 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 0.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Walgreens Boots on December 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.10. Since that call, shares of Walgreens Boots have fallen 6.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.